Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed TE Anthony Firkser to the active roster.

Additionally, the Jets have signed TE Brenden Bates to the practice squad. New York also elevated CB Kendall Sheffield and S Jalen Mills to the active roster from the practice squad.

Firkser, 29, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2017. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City brought Firkser back on a futures contract in 2018 only to release him shortly after the draft. He later caught on with the Titans and returned to Tennessee on a one-year contract in back-to-back years before joining the Falcons.

Atlanta released him coming out of the preseason and he was on and off their roster from there. He had a stint on the Patriots practice squad before landing with the Lions.

Detroit ultimately waived Firkser back at the beginning of January and he caught on with the Jets’ practice squad after training camp.

In 2024, Firkser has appeared in two games for the Jets but has not recorded any statistics.