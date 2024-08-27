Jets Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2024

The New York Jets announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season after today’s cut deadline.

Our initial 53-man roster is set. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2024

The list of cuts includes:

Additionally, DL Leki Fotu and TE Kenny Yeboah were placed on injured reserve with designations to return. They must miss at least four games. Jets fifth-round QB Jordan Travis was left on the non-football injury list and also will miss at least four games.