Jets Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2024

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New York Jets announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season after today’s cut deadline. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. CB Shemar Bartholomew
  2. S Al Blades Jr.
  3. OL Austin Deculus
  4. LB Sam Eguavoen
  5. OL Obinna Eze
  6. TE Anthony Firkser
  7. OL Chris Glaser
  8. OL Jake Hanson
  9. WR Tyler Harrell
  10. DL Bruce Hector
  11. LB Anthony Hines
  12. DL Jalyn Holmes
  13. RB Deon Jackson
  14. S Jaylen Key
  15. TE Zack Kuntz
  16. S Jarius Monroe
  17. OL Brady Latham
  18. OL Kohl Levao
  19. QB Adrian Martinez
  20. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  21. WR Lance McCutcheon
  22. QB Andrew Peasley
  23. TE Lincoln Sefcik
  24. K Austin Seibert
  25. CB Kendall Sheffield
  26. CB Nehemiah Shelton
  27. LB Jackson Sirmon
  28. DL Tanzel Smart
  29. WR Brandon Smith
  30. DB Tre Swilling
  31. DL Jaylen Twyman
  32. OL Willie Tyler III
  33. RB Xazavian Valladay
  34. WR Isaiah Winstead 

Additionally, DL Leki Fotu and TE Kenny Yeboah were placed on injured reserve with designations to return. They must miss at least four games. Jets fifth-round QB Jordan Travis was left on the non-football injury list and also will miss at least four games. 

