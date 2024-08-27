Jets Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2024

The New York Jets announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2024 season after today’s cut deadline.
Our initial 53-man roster is set.
— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 27, 2024
The list of cuts includes:
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- S Al Blades Jr.
- OL Austin Deculus
- LB Sam Eguavoen
- OL Obinna Eze
- TE Anthony Firkser
- OL Chris Glaser
- OL Jake Hanson
- WR Tyler Harrell
- DL Bruce Hector
- LB Anthony Hines
- DL Jalyn Holmes
- RB Deon Jackson
- S Jaylen Key
- TE Zack Kuntz
- S Jarius Monroe
- OL Brady Latham
- OL Kohl Levao
- QB Adrian Martinez
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- WR Lance McCutcheon
- QB Andrew Peasley
- TE Lincoln Sefcik
- K Austin Seibert
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- CB Nehemiah Shelton
- LB Jackson Sirmon
- DL Tanzel Smart
- WR Brandon Smith
- DB Tre Swilling
- DL Jaylen Twyman
- OL Willie Tyler III
- RB Xazavian Valladay
- WR Isaiah Winstead
Additionally, DL Leki Fotu and TE Kenny Yeboah were placed on injured reserve with designations to return. They must miss at least four games. Jets fifth-round QB Jordan Travis was left on the non-football injury list and also will miss at least four games.
