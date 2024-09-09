Jets Announce Six Moves For Monday Night Football

The New York Jets announced six roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the 49ers, including signing OL Jake Hanson and LB Sam Eguavoen from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Jets also elevated TE Anthony Firkser and DL Jalyn Holmes for the game and placed LB Zaire Barnes on injured reserve.

The team signed RB Kene Nwangwu to the practice squad.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.Nwangwu was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

In 2023, Nwangwu appeared in nine games for the Vikings and returned 15 kickoffs for 380 yards (25.3 yards per return). He also rushed five times for 13 yards.