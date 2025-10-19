Jets Bench Justin Fields For Tyrod Taylor To Start Second Half

The Jets opted to bench QB Justin Fields in favor of veteran QB Tyrod Taylor to start the second half of their game against the Panthers.

Fields had completed six of his twelve passes for 46 yards and had four carries for 22 yards with Carolina leading 13-3 at halftime.

Taylor, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback. After playing out that deal, Taylor signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Jets.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Jets and completed 33 of 47 attempts for 253 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He’s also rushed 11 times for 69 yards.

We will have more on this situation as it becomes available.