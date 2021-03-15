Jets, Browns, Vikings Have Shown Interest In Saints DE Trey Hendrickson

According to Josina Anderson, the Vikings, Jets and Browns are among the teams that have shown interest in Saints DE Trey Hendrickson.

The breakout Saints pass rusher is expected to have a healthy market this week after recording 13.5 sacks in 2020.

Hendrickson, 26, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He just finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which includes a signing bonus of $706,284.

In 2020, Hendrickson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 25 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available. He’s listed in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.