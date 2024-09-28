Jets Call Up Two Players For Week 4

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve elevated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball and DL Bruce Hector to their active roster for Week 4’s game against the Broncos.

Hector, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2018. He was on and off of the Eagles’ roster before being promoted to their active roster at the end of the year.

Philadelphia later traded him to the Cardinals in exchange for S Rudy Ford. However, he was among Arizona’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and returned to the Eagles once clearing waivers.

From there, Hector was waived during training camp in 2020 and was later claimed by the Panthers, who cut him again and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced on and off for the rest of the season.

The Titans signed him to a contract in April of 2021 only to cut him loose heading into camp. He was claimed by the Lions and was again cut after the preseason, spending the season bouncing on and off the practice squad and active roster.

The Jets eventually signed Hector to a contract last year.

For his career, Hector has appeared in 16 games for the Eagles, Lions and Jets. He’s recorded 11 total tackles and a half sack.