Jets Claim CB Ryan Cooper, Release P Kai Kroger

The Jets announced on Sunday that they have claimed CB Ryan Cooper after he was waived by the Dolphins yesterday.

We have claimed CB Ryan Cooper off waivers. Additionally, we have waived P Kai Kroger. — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 27, 2025

Cooper, 23, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State following the 2024 draft. He spent the season on the practice squad but was released in November and joined Seattle shortly after.

The Seahawks signed him to a futures deal after his first season but waived him in February. He was claimed by the Dolphins and he was on and off their roster before being waived last week.

Cooper is yet to appear in an NFL game.