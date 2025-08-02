Jets Claim DB Mario Goodrich, Cut S Jaylin Simpson

The New York Jets officially claimed DB Mario Goodrich off of waivers on Saturday and waived S Jaylin Simpson with an injury designation.

Simpson suffered a hamstring injury and would revert to the team’s injured reserve list once he clears waivers.

Goodrich, 25, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract that included $217,000 fully guaranteed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Eagles waived Goodrich before the start of the season and later added him back to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and returned on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

From there, Goodrich caught on with the Giants and a brief stint with the Broncos before being waived Friday.

In 2023, Goodrich appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles.