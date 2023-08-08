Jets Claim OT Grant Hermanns Off Waivers, Waive/Injured OT Yodny Cajuste

The New York Jets claimed OT Grant Hermanns off the waiver wire Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero.

He was waived on Monday by the Buccaneers. This is actually his second stint with the Jets.

To free space on the roster, Pelissero says the Jets waived OT Yodny Cajuste with an injury designation.

Hermanns, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Purdue back in 2021. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jets.

Hermanns was on and off of the Jets’ roster over the next year before signing on to the Dolphins’ practice squad last October. The Bucs signed to their taxi squad in December and brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him during camp.

In 2022, Hermanns was active for two games while playing for the Jets.

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster. The Patriots initially tendered him as a restricted free agent to a one-year deal worth $2.743 million.

However, New England cut him in May. He caught on with the Jets on a contract.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.