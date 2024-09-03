Jets Clear $8M Of Cap Space By Reworking LB Quincy Williams & TE Tyler Conklin’s Contracts

According to Field Yates, the Jets have agreed to restructured contracts with LB Quincy Williams and TE Tyler Conklin to create $8 million in cap space.

Williams, 27, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets. He’s entering the second year of a three-year, $18 million deal with New York.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 139 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, 10 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.