Jets Complete GM Interview With Bills Assistant GM Brian Gaine

The New York Jets announced they completed an interview with Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine for their general manager job.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson ( Interviewed )

( ) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg ( Interviewed )

( ) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Scheduled)

Gaine started his career as an executive in 1999 with the Jets as a scout where he served until 2004. He moved on to Dallas from 2005-2007 where he was the assistant director of pro scouting before being hired by the Dolphins as the assistant director of player personnel in 2008.

In 2011, Miami promoted him to the director of player personnel and then to the assistant general manager in 2012 where he served until 2013. Gaine ended up with Houston from 2014-2016 as the director of player personnel and then spent 2017 with the Bills as the vice president of player personnel.

Gaine returned to Houston for 2018 in his only role as a head general manager but was fired after one season and joined the Bills as a senior personnel advisor from 2019-2021. He was promoted to assistant general manager in 2022 where he has served since.

In 2018, the Texans had a record of 11-5 with Gaine as the general manager.