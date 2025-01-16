Jets Complete HC Interview With Steelers OC Arthur Smith

The New York Jets announced they completed an interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith for their head coach job on Thursday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Jets coaching position:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

Smith, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.