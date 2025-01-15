Jets Complete Interview With Broncos DC Vance Joseph For HC Job

The New York Jets announced they completed an interview with Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their head coach job on Wednesday.

We have completed an interview with Vance Joseph for our Head Coach position. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2025

New York’s full list of candidates includes:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Requested)

Joseph, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019 and he returned to Denver in 2023 after Arizona cleaned their staff.

In 2024, the Broncos defense ranked No. 7 in yards allowed, No. 3 in points allowed, No. 19 in passing yards allowed and No. 3 in rushing yards allowed.