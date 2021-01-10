Jets Complete Interview With Colts DC Matt Eberflus For HC Job

The New York Jets announced Sunday that they’ve wrapped up their interview with Colts DC Matt Eberflus for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Requested)

(Requested) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

The Chargers have also shown interest in Eberflus.

Eberflus, 49, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels’ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out last year. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

In 2020, Eberflus’ defense ranked No. 8 in yards allowed, No. 10 in points allowed, No. 2 in rushing yards allowed and No. 20 in passing yards allowed.