Jets Complete Second Interview With 49ers DC Robert Saleh

The Jets announced Wednesday they have completed their second interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh.

We have completed our second interview with Robert Saleh for our head coaching vacancy. 📰 https://t.co/EsIBvGyMw4 pic.twitter.com/mwUOoViGOi — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 13, 2021

Two interviews indicate Saleh is likely a finalist for New York’s head coaching vacancy. However, both he and the team have other options, so we’ll see if anything works out.

The full Jets candidate list includes:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

Saleh, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2020, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Jets coaching search as the news is available.