Jets Completed Interview With Louis Riddick For Vacant GM Position

The New York Jets completed an interview on Thursday with Louis Riddick for their vacant general manager position, according to Adam Schefter.

Riddick, 55, finished his playing career in 2001 and later took a job with Washington as a pro scout. He worked his way up to director of pro personnel before joining the Eagles as a pro scout in 2008.

Riddick once again managed to work his way up to director of pro personnel in Philadelphia before he was relieved of his duties in 2013. He joined ESPN as an analyst and color commentator and has been with the company since.

Riddick has interviewed with the 49ers, Giants and Steelers for GM vacancies in the past several years.

