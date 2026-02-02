Jets Completed Interviews With Greg Roman & Darrell Bevell For OC Position

The New York Jets have completed interviews with former Chargers OC Greg Roman and Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell for their offensive coordinator position, according to Mike Garafolo.

Here is a current list of candidates for the Jets’ OC role:

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell (Interviewed) Bills QB coach Ronald Curry (Interviewed) Former Chargers OC Greg Roman (Interviewed) Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells (Interviewed)

While he’s been a longtime trusted assistant to Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh at multiple coaching stops, the wild-card loss to the Patriots exposed Roman and the offense in a way Harbaugh apparently couldn’t ignore, leading to his firing.

Roman, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Panthers back in 1995 as their offensive line assistant. He had short stints with the Texans and Ravens before being hired by the 49ers to run their offense in 2011.

Roman spent four years in San Francisco and was later brought in by the Bills as their offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, the Bills parted ways with Roman just a few weeks into the 2016 regular season and promoted Anthony Lynn as his replacement.

The Ravens hired Roman as their senior assistant tight ends coach in 2017 before promoting him to offensive coordinator at the beginning of 2019.

Roman agreed to a contract extension with the Ravens back in February 2020. He had one more year left on his 2023 deal when he and the team decided to part ways.

He was later hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season under HC Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers offense finished the 2025 season ranked No. 12 in yards per game, No. 12 in rushing, No. 18 in passing, and No. 20 in points per game.

Bevell, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2000. He eventually worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired by the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2006.

After five years in Minnesota, Bevell signed on with the Seahawks for the 2011 season and spent seven years in Seattle before he was fired in 2018. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator the next year.

Detroit promoted him to interim head coach after firing Matt Patricia. From there, he was hired as the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer and later took over for him midseason as interim head coach.

Bevell was hired by the Dolphins as their QB coach and passing game coordinator under new HC Mike McDaniel in 2022.

We will have more on Roman and the Jets as it becomes available.