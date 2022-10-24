Jets Confirm Torn ACL For RB Breece Hall

According to Tom Pelissero, the MRI results confirmed Jets second-round RB Breece Hall has torn his ACL.

Adam Schefter adds there’s also minor damage to Hall’s meniscus.

It’s a crushing blow to the Jets and Hall, who looked on his way to a rookie of the year-level performance.

Expect the team to place Hall on injured reserve shortly. He’ll rehab with the goal of being ready for next season.

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 80 times for 463 yards (5.8 YPC) and four touchdowns. He added 19 receptions on 31 targets for 218 yards and another touchdown.