Jets Cut Five Players

The New York Jets moved on from five players on Tuesday in order to trim their roster down to 80 players.

The #Jets have released the following players:

OL Caleb Benenoch

OL Isaiah Williams

LB Kai Nacua

S Elijah Riley

K Eddy Pineiro — NYJ Communications (@NYJetsPR) August 23, 2022

Pineiro, 26, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but he was cut and subsequently joined Washington’s taxi squad. Washington released him from their practice squad in September with an injury settlement and caught on with the Jets in December.

The Jets re-signed Pineiro to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Pineiro appeared in eight games for the Jets and converted all eight field goal attempts and all nine extra-point attempts.