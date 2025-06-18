Jets Cut K Anders Carlson

The New York Jets announced they have waived K Anders Carlson.

We have signed K Harrison Mevis to the active roster. Additionally, we have waived K Anders Carlson. : https://t.co/smvFKlvZAh pic.twitter.com/hJgW9l1PD5 — New York Jets (@nyjets) June 18, 2025

The move makes room for new K Harrison Mevis, who spent time with the Panthers last offseason and kicked in the UFL this past season.

The Jets still have two kickers on the roster when including UDFA K Caden Davis, and those two are set to compete for the starting job now.

Carlson, 27, was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.996 million rookie contract that included a $156,776 signing bonus when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

Carlson signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad later in the season. San Francisco released him after a stint and he later signed on with the Jets, finishing out the year in New York.

The Jets brought him back on a futures deal for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Carlson appeared in seven games for the 49ers and Jets and converted 13 of 15 field goal attempts to go along with 12 of 15 extra point tries.