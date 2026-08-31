Jets Cut K Jason Sanders

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets have cut K Jason Sanders.

New York claimed K Blake Grupe off the waiver wire from the Colts, so they clearly weren’t happy with what they saw from Sanders.

The veteran outlasted K Cade York in a training camp competition but didn’t do enough to secure his role from outside additions.

Sanders, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract when Miami signed him to a five-year, $22 million deal in 2021.

The Dolphins released Sanders this offseason and he caught on with the Giants shortly after. New York released him again and he signed with the Jets.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2 percent) to go along with 26 of 28 extra point tries (92.9 percent).