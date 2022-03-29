Jets Cut K Matthew Ammendola

The Jets announced they have cut K Matt Ammendola.

We've released K Matt Ammendola. 📰 https://t.co/3VEJq1rNuw — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 29, 2022

New York had signed two kickers this past week, so a third was unnecessary.

Ammendola, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job in 2021 before being let go and signing with the Jets.

The Jets waived Ammendola and re-signed him to the practice squad later in the season. He was brought back on a futures deal for 2022.

In 2021, Ammendola appeared in 11 games for the Jets and made 14-19 field goal attempts (68.4 percent) to go along with 14-15 extra points.