Jets Cut Three Players, Place OL Cam Clark

The New York Jets announced that they’ve waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walter and placed OL Cam Clark on injured reserve.

Jackson, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2014. He spent over two years in New York before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to a futures contract by the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Jackson coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was claimed by the Jets. New York waived him a few weeks into the regular season and re-signed him to their practice squad.

The Ravens later signed Jackson to their active roster before waiving him again and losing him via claim to the Jets again. New York brought him back on a futures contract.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded one tackle and no interceptions.