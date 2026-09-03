Jets Cut Two From Injured Reserve

The New York Jets announced they have waived TE Chase Curtis and TE Connor Hulstein from injured reserve with settlements.

We have waived TE Chase Curtis and TE Connor Hulstein with an injury settlement — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 3, 2026

Both were rookie free agents who signed on with the team this offseason.

Curtis, 26, played receiver and tight end at TCU. He initially committed in 2020 before leaving to play two years of junior college baseball, then returned to TCU.

During his five-year college career, Curtis caught 36 passes on 43 targets for 413 yards and four touchdowns.