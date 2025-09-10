Jets Cutting WR Xavier Gipson

According to Brian Costello, the Jets are waiving WR Xavier Gipson.

Gipson was one of the team’s top returners but had a costly fumble on a kickoff return that swung the game in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.

Gipson, 24, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of S.F. Austin following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie and each of his first three years.

In 2025, Gipson appeared in one game for the Jets and returned two punts for 19 yards and five kickoffs for 142 yards.