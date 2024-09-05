Jets DE Haason Reddick Still Missing From Practice, Not Yet Ruled Out From Week 1

Jets HC Robert Saleh indicated on Thursday that DE Haason Reddick still hasn’t reported to practice but wouldn’t rule him out from Week 1’s Monday Night game against the 49ers, per Connor Hughes.

Reddick has been holding out of training camp in search of a new deal or a raise on his current deal, which is set to pay him $14.25 million in base salary. Top pass rushers right now are making about double that in average annual salary.

Last month, Charles Robinson wrote that a source told him Reddick could extend his holdout into the regular season as he pursues a new deal.

It would be an expensive proposition for Reddick, as in addition to continuing to rack up fines for his holdout he would forfeit a game check from his scheduled 2024 salary of $14.25 million.

The Jets have repeatedly leaked they were under the impression Reddick would report to the team and negotiate after New York acquired him via trade from the Eagles. Jordan Schultz says the Jets made Reddick an offer before the trade that he turned down, but Reddick was under the impression talks would continue after the deal, and the Jets haven’t made another official offer since.

Reddick is subject to fines of $50,000 per every day of camp that he misses. He already forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus from skipping OTAs and more than $100,000 in fines for missing mandatory minicamp. He can also be fined one game check for each preseason game he misses.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

