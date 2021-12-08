Jets Designate CB Brandin Echols To Return From Injured Reserve

According to Brian Costello, the Jets designated CB Brandin Echols to return from the injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Echols to practice before being activated.

Echols, 24, was selected in the sixth round of this year’s draft by the Jets. He signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with the Jets.

In 2021, Echols has appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 41 tackles and four pass deflections.