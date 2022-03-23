Jets & Dolphins Among Suitors For Tyreek Hill

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets and Dolphins are two of the teams in serious talks to trade for Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City just gave Hill and his agent permission to seek a trade after extension talks between the two sides broke down.

Aaron Wilson adds the asking price is expected to be two first-round picks and more.

There’s an offer on the table from Kansas City, but the wide receiver market has moved dramatically with the Raiders’ $28.5 million per year deal for Davante Adams.

Previous reports had indicated Kansas City was looking at around $21-$22 million a year in a new deal for Hill.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Hill as the news is available.