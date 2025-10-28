Jets DT Quinnen Williams & RB Breece Hall Garnering ‘Plenty’ Of Trade Interest

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets DL Quinnen Williams and RB Breece Hall have “garnered plenty of interest” from teams ahead of the trade deadline.

According to Rapoport, it would take a “huge offer” for the Jets to even consider trading Williams.

As for Hall, Rapoport says it’s unclear whether New York is ready to trade him.

Williams, if available, would easily be one of, if not, the best available players at this year’s trade deadline.

A number of teams are reportedly in the market for running back help at this time and Hall is, arguably, the best option out there that we know of right now. One issue for the Jets is that they really don’t have a decent No. 2 option available right now with Braelon Allen out with a knee injury.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option, which was worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In July of 2023, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal included $66 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 17 tackles and one sack.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall has appeared in five games for the Jets and rushed for 351 yards on 66 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 150 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.