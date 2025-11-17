Jets Expected To Sign DT Khalen Saunders

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets are expected to sign DT Khalen Saunders to a contract.

Saunders was drawing some interest from at least three other teams and expected to take visits to decide his next landing spot. Apparently that decision has already been made.

Saunders, 29, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

The Saints later signed Saunders to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million. He was traded to Jacksonville during camp in 2025 for OL Luke Fortner. The Jaguars then cut him after the trade deadline.

In 2025, Saunders has appeared in two games for the Jaguars and recorded three total tackles.