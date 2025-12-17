Jets Extend TE Jeremy Ruckert For Two Years, $10M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have signed TE Jeremy Ruckert to a two-year, $10 million extension, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season.

The deal can be worth as much as $11 million in total. It’s a nice sign of progress for the young tight end, rebounding from being a roster bubble candidate the last couple of seasons.

Ruckert was in a contract year and set to be an unrestricted free agent this spring.

Ruckert, 25, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior at Ohio State in 2021. He was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.

In 2025, Ruckert has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and caught 20 passes on 23 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown.