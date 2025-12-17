Jets Extend TE Jeremy Ruckert For Two Years, $10M

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets have signed TE Jeremy Ruckert to a two-year, $10 million extension, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season.
The deal can be worth as much as $11 million in total. It’s a nice sign of progress for the young tight end, rebounding from being a roster bubble candidate the last couple of seasons.
Ruckert was in a contract year and set to be an unrestricted free agent this spring.
Ruckert, 25, was an honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior at Ohio State in 2021. He was drafted by the Jets in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year deal worth $5,044,908 that includes a signing bonus of $849,024.
In 2025, Ruckert has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and caught 20 passes on 23 targets for 163 yards and a touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!