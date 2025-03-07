Jets Extending ERFA Tenders To WR Irvin Charles & OL Xavier Newman-Johnson

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap reports the Jets are extending tenders to ERFAs OL Xavier Newman-Johnson and WR Irvin Charles.

Exclusive rights tenders are one-year contracts that effectively take a player off the market and prevent them from meeting with other teams.

Charles, 27, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana Pennsylvania in 2022. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and has bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

He primarily works on the Jets’ special teams unit.

In 2024, Charles appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded seven tackles.