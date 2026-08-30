Jets Finalize 53-Man Roster, Cut 32

The New York Jets announced they have cut 32 players and made several other moves to get their roster down to 53 players by today’s deadline.

The full list includes:

The Jets also placed LB Tyler Baron on the reserve/PUP list, placed CB Tre Brown, RB Chip Trayanum and LB Mykal Walker on injured reserve, and placed OL Anez Cooper and S VJ Payne on injured reserve/designated to return.

Smith, 25, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior.

He was selected 26th overall by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Jets declined to exercise Smith’s fifth-year option for 2027.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses.

In 2025, Smith appeared in five games for the Cowboys and three games for the Jets, recording three total tackles.