Jets Finalize 53-Man Roster, Cut 32

By
Logan Ulrich
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The New York Jets announced they have cut 32 players and made several other moves to get their roster down to 53 players by today’s deadline. 

Jets Helmet

The full list includes: 

  1. DB Mory Bamba
  2. WR Junior Bergen 
  3. WR Cam Camper
  4. S Dean Clark
  5. DB Jordan Clark
  6. QB Brady Cook
  7. EDGE Anthony Dunn Jr.
  8. LB Paschal Ekeji
  9. OL Courtland Ford
  10. G Liam Fornadel
  11. DB Keenan Garber
  12. G Marquis Hayes
  13. DT Jack Heflin
  14. OL Xavier Hill
  15. LB Jaden Keller
  16. EDGE Nate Lynn
  17. WR Malik McClain
  18. S Jarius Monroe
  19. DL Payton Page
  20. WR Jamaal Pritchett
  21. WR Quincy Skinner
  22. DL Mazi Smith
  23. DT Junior Tafuna
  24. S Tanner Wall
  25. LB Chase Wilson
  26. OL Xavier Newman-Johnson
  27. CB Samuel Womack III
  28. OL Landon Young
  29. QB Bailey Zappe
  30. TE Chase Curtis (injured)
  31. TE Connor Hulstein (injured)
  32. RB Dominic Richardson (injured

The Jets also placed LB Tyler Baron on the reserve/PUP list, placed CB Tre Brown, RB Chip Trayanum and LB Mykal Walker on injured reserve, and placed OL Anez Cooper and S VJ Payne on injured reserve/designated to return. 

Smith, 25, was a two-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten as a junior. 

He was selected 26th overall by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Jets declined to exercise Smith’s fifth-year option for 2027. 

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 35 games and made 28 starts, recording 88 tackles, six tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and four pass defenses. 

In 2025, Smith appeared in five games for the Cowboys and three games for the Jets, recording three total tackles.

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