Jets Franchise Tagging RB Breece Hall

Jordan Schultz reports the Jets are using the franchise tag on RB Breece Hall.

Schultz adds the tag will cost $14.29 million, but both sides are motivated to get a long-term deal done.

Per Connor Hughes, the two sides were working towards an extension by today’s deadline, but couldn’t quite get there. Hughes says the transition tag was initially the preferred route, but numerous teams made it clear they planned to make a run at Hall with offers higher than the transition tag’s $11.3 million price.

The Jets and Hall have until July 15th to work out a long-term deal or he will play the 2026 season on the franchise tag.

Hall, 24, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that included a $3,736,199 signing bonus. Hall just finished the final year of that deal in 2025 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Hall appeared in 16 games for the Jets and rushed for 1,065 yards on 243 carries (4.3 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions on 48 targets for 350 yards receiving and another touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Hall as the news is available.