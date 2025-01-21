Jets Have Made ‘Substantial Offer’ To Aaron Glenn For HC Job

According to Jordan Schultz, Lions DC Aaron Glenn has landed back in Detroit following his second interview with the Jets and received a “substantial offer” to become their next head coach.

Schultz, citing sources, reports the Jets’ job is Glenn’s “if he wants it.”

Schultz writes Glenn is now putting together his potential coaching staff, which would “ideally” include Lions QBs coach Mark Brunell if he’s not promoted to Detroit’s offensive coordinator role.

As for Glenn’s defensive coordinator, Schultz reports he would bring in a former NFL head coach to fill the job. Former Jets STs coach Mike Westhoff could also be an option for Glenn’s coaching staff if he elects to come out of retirement.

Glenn also received serious interest from New Orleans for their head coaching position and is scheduled to interview this week.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll provide more information on Glenn and the Jets’ head coaching search as the news becomes available.