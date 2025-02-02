Jets Hiring Charles London As QB Coach

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are hiring Charles London as their QB coach under HC Aaron Glenn.

Pelissero also mentions that the Commanders blocked the team from interviewing assistant QB David Blough for the job and that he will remain in Washington.

London, 50, started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Duke in 2004. He was promoted to RBs coach for the 2006 season before joining Chicago as an offensive quality control coach.

London had a brief stint with the Titans in 2011 and then was an RB coach from 2012 to 2020 with Penn State, Houston, and Chicago.

In 2021, London got his first job as a QB coach with the Falcons where he served for two years. He re-joined Tennesse for the 2023 season as the pass game coordinator and headed to Seattle for the 2024 season as the QB coach.