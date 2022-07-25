Jets Hosted Four Players For Tryouts/Visits

The New York Jets brought in free agent WR Pharoh Cooper and WR Rashard Davis for workouts on Monday and hosted QB Chris Streveler and G Isaiah Williams for visits.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets are re-signing Williams.

Cooper, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams out of South Carolina back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.89 million contract when he was waived by the Rams in 2018 and claimed by the Cardinals.

Cooper was once again cut loose the following season and claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After the Bengals waived him, Cooper caught back on with the Cardinals. He signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Panthers for the 2020 season.

Cooper had a brief stint with the Jaguars last summer before signing on to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2021, Cooper appeared in eight games for the Giants and caught four passes for 33 yards receiving and three rushing yards. He also totaled 207 kick return yards and another 90 punt return yards.