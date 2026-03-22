Jets Hosted QB Drew Allar For Private Workout

Connor Hughes reports that the Jets hosted Penn State QB Drew Allar for a private workout at their team facility on Friday, along with several other prospects from Penn State.

Allar is one of a few intriguing prospects battling to determine the pecking order, likely starting late in the first round through Day 2 and into Day 3 of the draft.

Allar, 22, started three years at quarterback for Penn State. He could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but opted to return to Penn State. He then suffered a broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery, ending his final year of eligibility.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He suffered a season-ending injury and missed the remainder of the 2025 season, which has undoubtedly affected his draft status.

We will have more on Allar as it becomes available.