Jets Hosting Derek Carr For Visit This Weekend

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets are bringing in free agent QB Derek Carr for a visit this weekend.

The Jets have made it clear that they will prioritize a veteran quarterback this offseason.

There has been a lot of buzz about Aaron Rodgers being a trade candidate for New York, but reports have said that Carr would be a Plan B option for the Jets.

Carr has met with the Saints already and there was even talk of a potential trade between New Orleans and Las Vegas. The Panthers and Commanders have also come up as potential options for him.

Carr is free to sign with a team right now since he was released. It also wouldn’t impact a team’s compensatory picks to sign him.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr last week before his contract guarantees locked in.

In 2022, Carr appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 102 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.