Jets Interviewing Five GM Candidates On Saturday

Per Peter Schrager, the Jets are interviewing five candidates for their general manager vacancy on Saturday, including Lions executive Chris Spielman and Vikings executive Ryan Grigson.

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

(Requested) Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

(Requested) Lions executive Chris Spielman (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Scheduled)

The team is also interviewing Trey Brown, Darren Mougey, and Lance Newmark on Saturday.

Spielman, 59, is a former linebacker for the Lions, Bills, and Browns. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame following his time at Ohio State.

The Lions hired him as special assistant to the owner and CEO back in 2020, helping turn things around in Detroit.

Grigson previously served as the Colts general manager several years ago and has worked in personnel roles ever since.

Grigson, 52, had a brief NFL career with the Bengals and Lions before moving on and getting into coaching in 1998. The Eagles hired him as their director of player personnel in 2010 and he departed to become the Colts’ GM two years later.

After five seasons in charge of the Colts, Grigson was fired following the 2016 season. He spent a year working as a senior personnel executive for the Browns before joining the Seahawks as a consultant for the 2018 season. He returned to the Browns in 2020 as a part of their front office before joining the Vikings’ front office in 2022.

During his five years in charge of the Colts, Grigson’s teams posted a record of 49 and 31 (61.25 percent) and made the playoffs three times.

We will have more on the Jets’ GM search as it becomes available.