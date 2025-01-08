Jets Interviewing Lions Exec Chris Spielman For GM Job

According to Anthony Rothman, the Jets will interview Lions’ special assistant to the owner and CEO Chris Spielman for their general manager vacancy.

The team has already requested and interviewed several candidates for the position:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

(Requested) Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Rothman notes Spielman had a big impact in Detroit’s decision to hire GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell.

Spielman, 59, is a former linebacker for the Lions, Bills, and Browns. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame following his time at Ohio State.

The Lions hired him as special assistant to the owner and CEO back in 2020, helping turn things around in Detroit.