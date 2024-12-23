Jets LT Olu Fashanu Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season With Foot Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Jets first-round LT Olu Fashanu is likely to miss the final two games of the season due to the foot injury he picked up Sunday.

It’s an unfortunate end to the season for Fashanu, who took over on the blind side a few weeks ago and has been excellent since getting the chance to play his natural position.

Fashanu, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned several honors last season, including consensus All-American selection, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.

The Jets selected him with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $20,076,301 contract that included an $11,420,946 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2024, Fashanu appeared in 15 games for the Jets and made seven starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 62 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.