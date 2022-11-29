Jets Made Four Practice Squad Moves

The Jets announced four practice squad moves on Tuesday, including signing RB Jonathan Ward and S Kai Nacua. The team also cut DE Marquiss Spencer and WR Diontae Spencer from the squad.

We've signed LB Kai Nacua and RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad. DL Marquiss Spencer and WR Diontae Spencer have been released from the practice squad. 📰 https://t.co/Ku5Da2bycN pic.twitter.com/aYwv5Rt1Y6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2022

Ward, 25, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games and recorded nine rushing attempts for 33 yards (3.7 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with three receptions for 34 yards (11.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.