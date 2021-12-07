Jets Make Six Roster Moves Including Placing WR Corey Davis On IR

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Corey Davis on injured reserve and waived S Jarrod Wilson.

The Jets also signed K Matt Ammendola and WR Tarik Black to their practice squad and released WR Keelan Doss from the unit.

New York also signed RB Austin Walker.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

Davis, 26, was the fifth overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.39 million contract that included a signing bonus of $16.60 million when the Titans declined his fifth-year option.

Davis was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

In 2021, Davis appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 34 passes on 59 targets for 492 yards receiving and four touchdowns.