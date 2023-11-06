Jets Make Four Moves Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The New York Jets announced they have elevated OL Xavier Newman and WR Malik Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

Players can be elevated to the active roster and return to the practice squad three times per season without having to clear waivers.

New York also swapped OL Jacob Hanson in on the practice squad for OL Jason Poe.

Taylor, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ferris State in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers waived Taylor soon after.

Taylor caught on with the Packers and returned to Green Bay on two consecutive exclusive rights contracts. However, the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason in 2022.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two passes for 14 yards receiving and no touchdowns.