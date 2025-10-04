Jets Make Four Moves, Sign LB Mykal Walker To Active Roster

Per Rich Cimini, the Jets made four roster moves ahead of Week 5, including signing veteran LB Mykal Walker to their active roster.

New York is also releasing WR/KR Isaiah Williams and elevating defensive backs Dean Clark and Avery Williams for their upcoming game.

Walker, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Atlanta opted to waive him last August, and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.

He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason.

Walker signed with Arizona in March but was among their final roster cuts before joining the Jets.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 21 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

In 2025, Walker has appeared in one game for the Jets and recorded one tackle.