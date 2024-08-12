Jets Make Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they signed TE Neal Johnson and LB Anthony Hines to contracts.

In correspondence, the Jets released LB Jimmy Ciarlo and CB Myles Jones.

Hines, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, though, and later cut with a settlement.

From there, Washington signed Hines to their practice squad in October and later released him in November.

Hines then joined the Rams’ practice squad and was activated briefly, before being released in February 2022. Los Angeles re-signed Hines in March of 2022 but he was released before the season started.

During his three-year college career, Hines recorded 106 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 23 games.