Jets Make Four Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they’ve signed two players following rookie minicamp, WR Calvin Jackson and OL Derrick Kelly.

We've signed WR Calvin Jackson and OL Derrick Kelly. We've waived TE Brandon Dillon and WR DJ Montgomery. pic.twitter.com/UkBLcxIpD7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 9, 2022

In corresponding moves to make space on the 90-man roster, the Jets waived TE Brandon Dillon and WR D.J. Montgomery.

Jackson generated some buzz from practice reports this past week and apparently impressed the Jets as well.

Jackson, 5-8 and 193 pounds, transferred to Washington State from Independence Community College in Kansas in 2018. He played four seasons, including a redshirt season plus another year of pandemic eligibility. As a senior, he was second-team All-Pac 12 in 2021.

In 2021, Jackson started 13 games for the Cougars and caught 66 passes for 987 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dillon, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Marian back in 2019. He was waived at the start of the 2019 season and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

The Vikings cut Dillon from their practice squad late in the 2021 season and he caught on with the Jets practice squad. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season.

For his career, Dillon has appeared in five games for the Vikings and caught one pass for six yards receiving and no touchdowns.