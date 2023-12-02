Jets Make Six Roster Moves For Week 13

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 13 game.

The full list includes:

Jets activated OL Wes Schweitzer and DB Justin Hardee from injured reserve.

and DB from injured reserve. Jets waived OL Xavier Newman and S Adrian Amos .

and S . Jets elevated OL Jake Hanson and DL Perrion Winfrey to their active roster.

Amos, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2.512 million before agreeing to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers in 2019.

Amos played out the final year of his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Jets worth up to $4 million back in June.

In 2023, Amos has appeared in 11 games for the Jets and recorded 23 tackles.