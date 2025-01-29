Jets Moving On From OL Coaches Keith Carter & Ben Wilkerson

Aaron Wilson reports that the Jets have moved on from OL coach Keith Carter and assistant OL coach Ben Wilkerson.

Carter, 42, was a college coach for several seasons before breaking into the NFL with the Seahawks in 2012 as an offensive quality control coach. After a year back in college at San Jose State, the Falcons hired him as an assistant OL coach.

He worked his way up to RB coach in 2017 before departing for the OL coach job with the Titans in 2018, which he held through the 2022 season.

In 2023, Carter joined the Jets as their OL coach and run game coordinator.

We will have more on the Jets’ staff as it becomes available.